Assam Reports 672 New COVID-19 Cases, Two Deaths

Assam registered a nearly 5% fall in new COVID-19 cases with 672 more people testing positive, the National Health Mission (NHM) said.

One person each died in Charaideo and Kamrup Metropolitan districts due to COVID-19 on Saturday, the NHM bulletin said.

With this, 7,997 COVID-19 patients have died in the state, including 1,347 with co-morbidities.

The state's positivity rate also decreased to 10.5% as new cases were detected after testing 6,400 samples.

Assam had recorded 706 cases and 11.15% positivity rate on Friday.

Kamrup Metropolitan district, which comprises Guwahati, reported 62 fresh cases. It has recorded a total of 1,58,609 cases so far.

Baksa reported 67 new COVID-19 patients, followed by 55 in Dibrugarh and 51 in Dhubri, the bulletin said.

At present, the state has a total of 3,896 active cases.

The state has recorded 7,29,994 COVID-19 cases so far.

The NHM said that the number of recoveries declined by over 71% to 208 persons on Saturday from 721 people on Friday. So far, 7,18,101 COVID-19 patients have recovered.

Image: Representational/PTI

