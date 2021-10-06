Assam reports 7 more Covid deaths, 385 new cases

Guwahati, Oct 5 (PTI) Assam reported seven more Covid-19 fatalities pushing the death toll to 5,897, while 385 fresh cases took the tally to 6,03,623 on Tuesday, according to a bulletin issued by the National Health Mission.

The number of active cases in the state currently is 3,071.

Altogether 156 patients recovered from the infection during the day, taking the number of cured people to 5,93,308. The recovery rate is 98.29 per cent now.

Of the fresh fatalities, two were reported from Nalbari while Barpeta, Cachar, Kamrup Metro, Karbi Anglong and Sonitpur registered one death each.

The current death rate is 0.99 per cent. The number of Covid-19 positive patients dying due to other causes is 1,347.

The 385 new cases detected during the day include 131 from Kamrup Metro and 41 from Jorhat, the bulletin said.

The new cases were detected out of 46,051 tests conducted on Tuesday, while the total number of such tests rose to 2,37,81,920.

So far, 2,50,96,729 vaccine doses were administered in the state, of which 60,69,028 were the first dose and the rest second, the bulletin said. PTI ESB NN NN

