Assam Reports First COVID-19 Case After 52-year-old Man Tests Positive In Silchur

General News

Assam reported its first case of COVID-19 after a 52-year-old man tested positive for the disease in Silchar, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed.

Written By Gloria Methri | Mumbai | Updated On:
Assam

Assam reported its first case of COVID-19 on Tuesday after a 52-year-old man tested positive for the virus in Silchar, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. The patient is undergoing treatment at the Silchar Medical College and Hospital, he added.

Taking to Twitter, Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the patient's condition is currently stable and the health department is trying to trace his travel history and contacts for necessary action. 

READ | Over 100 From Assam Attended Nizamuddin Religious Meet; Most Still In Delhi: Sources

As per news agency PTI sources, the patient's samples were first tested in the ICMR-accredited laboratory in Silchar Medical College Hospital and later sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune and both the reports tested him positive. Samples of more than 400 people have been tested in Assam but all were found negative. 

Assam has dedicated three medical colleges in Guwahati, Dibrugarh, and Silchar for COVID-19 cases, and has begun shifting other patients to private hospitals. 

READ | COVID-19: Assam Govt Announces Package Befitting 72 Lakh Families

Assam begins tracing people who attended Nizamuddin conference

After receiving details of the individuals from the state who attended the Tablighi Markaz in Nizamuddin event, the Assam government has started a massive manhunt. The state government has already traced six individuals so far. 

Around 450 individuals from the State attended the Jamaat Conference. The first list that was shared by Central agencies with the state government had around 150 names, followed by another with around 199 names and it has been further learnt that another list is being expected. 

READ | Assam Police Provide Food To Kashmiris Stranded In Guwahati Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network in Guwahati, Assam Health Minister and NEDA Convener Dr Himanta Biswa said that the State government is making an assessment. He said, "We have received the inputs and we are acting on it. We have sent our teams. Around 450 persons were there in the Jamaat. We are ascertaining whether they have come back or still there."

READ | Assam Begins Manhunt To Trace People Who Attended Jamaat Conference In Nizamuddin

First Published:
