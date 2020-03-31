Assam Reports First COVID-19 Case After 52-year-old Man Tests Positive In Silchur

Assam reported its first case of COVID-19 on Tuesday after a 52-year-old man tested positive for the virus in Silchar, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. The patient is undergoing treatment at the Silchar Medical College and Hospital, he added.

Taking to Twitter, Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the patient's condition is currently stable and the health department is trying to trace his travel history and contacts for necessary action.

As per news agency PTI sources, the patient's samples were first tested in the ICMR-accredited laboratory in Silchar Medical College Hospital and later sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune and both the reports tested him positive. Samples of more than 400 people have been tested in Assam but all were found negative.

Assam has dedicated three medical colleges in Guwahati, Dibrugarh, and Silchar for COVID-19 cases, and has begun shifting other patients to private hospitals.

Assam begins tracing people who attended Nizamuddin conference

After receiving details of the individuals from the state who attended the Tablighi Markaz in Nizamuddin event, the Assam government has started a massive manhunt. The state government has already traced six individuals so far.

Around 450 individuals from the State attended the Jamaat Conference. The first list that was shared by Central agencies with the state government had around 150 names, followed by another with around 199 names and it has been further learnt that another list is being expected.

Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network in Guwahati, Assam Health Minister and NEDA Convener Dr Himanta Biswa said that the State government is making an assessment. He said, "We have received the inputs and we are acting on it. We have sent our teams. Around 450 persons were there in the Jamaat. We are ascertaining whether they have come back or still there."

