Assam reports increased COVID-19 tally, less fatalities

Guwahati, Sept 13 (PTI) Assam on Monday reported 564 fresh COVID-19 cases, more than double the tally the day before.

The daily count had dropped to 259 on Sunday.

However, the coronavirus deaths declined to seven as against 11 on Sunday, while the caseload has increased to 5,95,669, the National Health Mission said.

The COVID-19 death toll in the state has increased to 5,758 from 5,751 on Tuesday and the number of active cases declined to 4,268 as against 4,355 on the previous day.

Three deaths were reported from Kamrup (Metro) and one each from Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Kamrup Rural, and Karimganj, according to the bulletin.

The current death rate is 0.97 percent and the number of COVID-19 patients dying due to other causes is 1,347.

Kamrup Metropolitan registered the highest number of new cases at 118, followed by Sivasagar (48), Golaghat (42), and Jorhat (37).

The new cases were detected out of 79,534 tests conducted during the day, with the daily positivity rate at 0.71 per cent, the NHM bulletin said.

So far, 2,26,22,183 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state.

During the day, the state reported 185 more recoveries than the number of fresh infections.

In Assam, 5,84,296 people have thus far recovered from COVID-19 and the current recovery rate has marginally improved to 98.09 per cent from 98.08 per cent.

The total number of people vaccinated during the day was 2,67,665, higher than the previous day's 89,785.

A total of 2,04,16,202 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the state, of whom 37,90,540 were administered both doses. PTI DG MM MM