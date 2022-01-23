Assam Reports More COVID-19 Recoveries Than Fresh Cases

Assam on Sunday reported more COVID-19 recoveries than fresh cases as 6,118 persons recovered from the disease while 2,277 fresh infections pushed the tally to 6,92,811, according to the National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin.

During the day, 13 persons lost their lives to the disease, three each in Dibrugarh and Tinsukia, two each in Jorhat and Kamrup Metropolitan, and one each in Karimganj, Kokrajhar and Sonitpur districts, it said.

With this, the total number of deaths of COVID-19 infected people has gone up to 7,648, including 1,347 with co-morbidities, the NHM said.

On Saturday the state had reported 5,580 new COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 12.16 per cent.

The 2,277 new cases were reported from 18,117 samples tested and the positivity rate is 12.57 per cent.

Of the new cases, the highest 771 patients were detected from Kamrup Metropolitan district, followed by 140 in Dibrugarh, 111 in Jorhat and 84 in Morigaon.

The bulletin said 6,118 persons recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. It is higher than the new cases for the first time since December 30 when 111 people were cured against 101 new cases.

It said the number of recoveries increased by more than double on Sunday from 2,918 people on Saturday.

In Assam, 6,41,347 COVID-19 patients have so far recovered.

Currently, the state has 43,816 active COVID-19 cases.

The bulletin said a total of 4,07,23,252 doses of vaccines have been administered. This includes 2,30,62,364 first doses, 1,75,52,439 second doses and 1,08,449 precaution doses.

