Assam reports no new COVID-19 case for first time in nearly two years

Guwahati, Mar 10 (PTI) Assam reported no new COVID-19 case on Thursday for the first time in nearly two years, according to the bulletin issued by the National Health Mission (NHM).

The first COVID-19 case was reported in the state on March 31, 2020 at Silchar and since then the total number of cases has risen to 7,24,170.

The number of samples tested during the day was 1,713 while the total number of samples tested so far in the state increased to 2,83,29,629.

Assam currently has 28 active COVID-19 cases, while 7,16,156 people have recovered from the disease including 13 during the day.

The COVID-19 death toll remained at 6,639 as no fresh fatality was reported during the day, while 1,347 COVID patients have died due to other causes and the current death rate in the state is 0.92 per cent. The COVID-19 recovery rate now is 98.89 per cent.

The total number of persons vaccinated in the state so far has increased to 4,35,66,020, including 2,34,20,554 being administered the first dose, 1,98,74,106 the second dose and 2,71,360 administered the precautionary dose. PTI DG RG RG

