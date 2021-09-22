Assam reports six more fatalities, 441 new COVID cases

Guwahati, Sept 21 (PTI) New infections and COVID-19 deaths declined in Assam on Tuesday with the state logging 441 fresh cases as against 455 on the previous day.

The state registered six more fatalities during the day, while ten people had succumbed to the infection on Monday, a National Health Mission bulletin said.

The coronavirus tally stands at 5,98,864 while the toll has risen to 5,813.

Assam now has 3,734 active cases, an increase of 97 from the previous day's figure.

The fresh fatalities were reported from Charaideo, Dibrugarh, Hojai, Jorhat, Karimganj, and Udalguri districts.

The current death rate is 0.97 per cent and the number of COVID-19 positive patients dying of other causes is 1,347.

Of the new cases, 129 were reported from Kamrup Metropolitan, 56 from Golaghat, 37 from Lakhimpur, and 29 from Jorhat.

At least 338 people recovered from the disease on Tuesday, taking the total number of recoveries to 5,87,970.

The new cases were detected out of 64,421 tests, lower than 72,650 tests conducted on the previous day.

A total of 2,30,89,970 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state thus far, the bulletin said.

The daily positivity rate has increased to 0.68 per cent from 0.63 per cent on Monday.

The total number of people vaccinated during the day declined to 2,77,806 from the previous day's 3,07,310. PTI DG MM MM

