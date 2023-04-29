Assam Rifles Arrest Five NSCN-IM Cadres, Six Kidnapped People Rescued In Nagaland

Quick links:
Image: PRO (Defence/Kohima)/Twitter
The Assam Rifles has arrested five cadres of NSCN-IM and rescued six people kidnapped by members of the insurgent outfit in Nagaland’s Dimapur district, an official said on Friday.
The six people, including a headmaster of a school, were kidnapped by NSCN-IM insurgents between April 13 and 27 and kept at a house in Bamanpukhri area, with ransom being demanded from their family members.
#AssamRifles in #Nagaland rescued 6 civilians, kidnapped by NSCN-IM, between 13-27 Apr 2023 from Dimapur.— PRO, Kohima & Imphal, Ministry of Defence (@prodefkohima) April 28, 2023
Ransom was demanded from the family members.
5 cadres were arrested & handed over to @DGP_Nagaland.@SpokespersonMoD @Spearcorps @official_dgar @PIBKohima @rupin1992 pic.twitter.com/uSIHogV5bS
“In a bold and swift operation launched around Thursday midnight, Assam Rifles rescued six civilians who were held captive in Dimapur,” a release issued by PRO (Defence), Kohima, stated.
The arrested NSCN-IM insurgents have been identified as Khenito Assumi, Neison, Mughahuto, Chonpenthung Murry and Katoho Yeptho.
The rescued people include a headmaster of a school from Phek district, two persons from Assam, two from Dimapur district and one from Bihar.
(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)