Assam Rifles Arrest Five NSCN-IM Cadres, Six Kidnapped People Rescued In Nagaland

The Assam Rifles has arrested five cadres of NSCN-IM and rescued six people kidnapped by members of the insurgent outfit in Nagaland’s Dimapur district, an official said on Friday.

The six people, including a headmaster of a school, were kidnapped by NSCN-IM insurgents between April 13 and 27 and kept at a house in Bamanpukhri area, with ransom being demanded from their family members.

“In a bold and swift operation launched around Thursday midnight, Assam Rifles rescued six civilians who were held captive in Dimapur,” a release issued by PRO (Defence), Kohima, stated.

The arrested NSCN-IM insurgents have been identified as Khenito Assumi, Neison, Mughahuto, Chonpenthung Murry and Katoho Yeptho.

The rescued people include a headmaster of a school from Phek district, two persons from Assam, two from Dimapur district and one from Bihar.