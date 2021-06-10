Assam Rifles Cadet Makes Big Impression; Wins 7 Medals & 3 Trophies At OTA Gaya

Academy Cadet Adjudant Gurumayum Kennedy Sharma of the Assam Rifles Cadre (currently Gentleman Cadet at OTA Gaya) made an impression during pre-commissioning training at Officers Training Academy (OTA) Gaya. On the occasion of the Commandants Awards Ceremony held at OTA Gaya on June 10, Kennedy, a native of Mamang Leikai Village in Manipur's Thoubal district, was named best in overall performance, winning a total of seven medals and three trophies. Ministry of Defence in its statement said that Assam Rifles Cadre Soldier "excelled" during pre-commissioning training at OTA, Gaya.

He won 7 medals & 3 trophies at Cmdt's Awards Ceremony & was adjudged best in overall performance. @official_dgar @SpokespersonMoD @adgpi pic.twitter.com/bKSa9DpEC8 — PRO Shillong, Ministry of Defence (@proshillong) June 10, 2021

Gurumayum Kennedy Sharma named best in overall performance

Medals and trophies were given out for being first in the order of merit in SCO Course -46, best in Firing, best in Battle Obstacle Course (BOC), best in Academics, best in Service Subjects, best in Tactics, and a medal and bayonet pin for best in Weapon Training. Gurumayum Kennedy Sharma, ACA, will graduate on June 12, 2021. While sharing a picture on Twitter, Wing Commander Ratnakar Singh, Public Relations Officer, Ministry of Defence, Shillong wrote, "Assam Rifles Cadre Soldier (now GC at OTA Gaya), ACA Gurumayum Kennedy Sharma excelled during pre-commissioning trg at OTA, Gaya. He won 7 medals & 3 trophies at Cmdt's Awards Ceremony & was adjudged best in overall performance."

Assam Rifles

Last week, on Tuesday, Lieutenant General Pradeep Chandran Nair, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM), Yudh Seva Medal (YSM), took charge as the 21st Director General of the Assam Rifles (also known as the Sentinels of the North-East). He has extensive Assam Rifles and North East experience, having previously served as an Inspector General and a Company Commander, as well as commanding Assam Rifles battalions as a Brigade Commander.

Assam Rifles, India's oldest paramilitary organization, is responsible for providing security to the northeastern region and has a wide range of responsibilities, including security, welfare, and development support to the people. The Assam Rifles is led by the Director General of the Assam Rifles (DGAR). The headquarters of the DGAR is in Shillong, and the DGAR has an office there. The Minister of Home Affairs is directly responsible for the DGAR.

Picture Credit: Twitter @PRO Shillong, Ministry of Defence