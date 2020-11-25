Assam Rifles Commanders' Conference Begins With Plasma Donation Screening Camp In Shillong

Ahead of the Assam Rifles Commanders’ Conference, Headquarters of Directorate General Assam Rifles in Shillong organised a Plasma Donation Screening Camp in Laitkor. This camp was set up in collaboration with the North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) in Shillong on November 24. The 2020 Assam Rifles Commanders’ Conference is set to commence on November 26 onwards and will take place via video conference in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Assam Rifles conduct Plasma Donation Camp

The Plasma Donation Screening Camp began with an inauguration ceremony which was attended by the Director of North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS), Professor Dr P Bhattacharyya as well as the Director-General of Assam Rifled Lieutenant General Sukhdeep Sangwan. The event was inaugurated by DG Assam Rifles Lt Gen Sukhdeep Sangwan, AVSM, SM. Speaking at the event, both Professor Bhattacharyya and Lt Gen Sangwan took a moment to encourage and thank the donors for stepping up. Professor Dr P Bhattacharyya also took the opportunity to highlight the importance of plasma donation while expressing gratitude towards the Assam Rifles for putting in the effort and taking up the initiative. He further added that this plasma donation initiative may save the lives of several affected people.

Lt Gen Sangwan said, "All the doctors and paramedics from NEIGRIHMS as well as the brave hearts of Assam Rifles and inspirational leaders and the Assam Rifles team of doctors. This is a moment of pride for all of us that we, who are known as the friends of North-East, are here for a task that is much needed in today's time. You know this more than me that North-East is in the DNA of the Assam Rifles personnel. The bond and chemistry between Assam Rifles and North-East is such that we have passed all litmus tests We have stood by them in their time of need and will continue to do so and people of North-East have done equally. I am really grateful to the team of NEIGRIHMS. We are proud to be associated with NEIGRIHMS. We are ready to take any and every step we can to take a step closer to you and any activity that benefits society."

"We're humbled to accept the plasma donation initiative undertaken by the Assam Rifles. You have not only suffered COVID but also taken a step to help those who are suffering," said Professor Bhattacharyya.

About 100 Assam Rifles personnel volunteered for the plasma donation screening during the camp and their blood samples were taken to be tested at the North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) in Shillong to check their eligibility for plasma donation.

#AssamRifles in collaboration with NEGRIHMS organized a plasma donor screening camp at Laitkor(Shillong) on 24 Nov. Blood samples of 100 volunteer Assam Rifles personnel was taken for screening at NEGRIHMS to access their eligibility for plasma donation. @PIBHomeAffairs pic.twitter.com/nbGfD5jR1J — The Assam Rifles (@official_dgar) November 24, 2020

