Assam Rifles Conducts Artificial Limb Replacement Camp In Mizoram's Siaha

Lunglei Battalion Assam Rifles of Headquarters 23 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Headquarters Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), conducted an Artificial Limb Replacement camp at COB Siaha on February 2. Brigadier Digvijay Singh, SM Deputy Inspector of General Headquarters 23 Sector Assam Rifles was the Chief Guest of the event. The Additional DC, Additional SP, district administration officials, and Ex-servicemen attended the event. A team of doctors and technicians from Jaipur Foot NGO fitted artificial limbs for the needy and handicapped.

First phase of Camp

The first phase of the camp was conducted on December 10, 2021, wherein initial checkup, cast making, and measurement for Limbs was done for maximum locals of remote villages from Siaha, Lawngtlai, and Lunglei. The assistance provided by Lunglei Battalion helped the individuals in climbing back to a normal life which otherwise would have been impossible considering the infrastructure in their townships.

Artificial Limb Replacement camp: Blessing in disguise

The camp has made handicapped individuals a symbol of strength and courage in fighting the social stigma associated with a handicap. The camp is also the first of its kind in the entire North East. Assam Rifles is also in the process of liaisoning with civil authorities to obtain a disability certificate for the individuals who have undergone limb replacement. This would go a long way in securing their future. The battalion remains committed to the development of remote areas of South Mizoram, keeping the Motto of “Assam Rifles: Friends of Hill People” as its guiding principle. Local Civil administration and the populace of Siaha district appreciated the efforts of Assam Rifles for the upliftment of specially-abled persons of society.

