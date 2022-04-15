Assam Rifles Conducts Ex-Servicemen Rally In Nepal's Pokhara

On Thursday, the Indian Army's Assam Rifles conducted an Ex-Servicemen Rally at Pokhara, Nepal. Ex-Servicemen, Veer Naris (the widow of an armed forces member who has laid down his life for the nation, whether in war or in a military operation), and other dependents attended the event organised by the Assam Rifles on April 14 in Nepal's Pokhara, according to a press release from the Assam Rifles.

The rally was presided over by the Director-General Assam Rifles, Lieutenant General Pradeep Chandran Nair, AVSM, YSM and was attended by Officers, from HQ DGAR (Director General of the Assam Rifles) and the Defence Wing of the Embassy of India, according to the press release. During the rally, a total of 113 grievances were registered, out of which forty-five were resolved on the spot. The rally was organised to honour the Ex-Servicemen, Veer Naris and accordingly, former Gallantry Awardees, war Veterans, Veer Naris, other ladies and disabled Ex-Servicemen were felicitated. In addition to that, monetary benefits were given to two Ex-Servicemen during the rally in Nepal's Pokhara.

Notably, during the course of the visit, the DG of Assam Rifles, Lieutenant General Pradeep Chandran Nair also interacted with the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) of the Nepal Army, General Prabhu Ram Sharma. He discussed several steps and schemes being initiated by Assam Rifles for the Assam Rifles Ex-Servicemen of Nepal. Lt Gen Nair further interacted with the Indian Ambassador to Nepal and other officials of the Indian Embassy in Nepal.

(Image credit: Assam Rifles)

Assam Rifles

The Assam Rifles, India's oldest paramilitary force, protects the northeastern region and has a wide range of responsibilities, including security, welfare, and development support. It came into being in 1835, as a militia called the ‘Cachar Levy’. With approximately 750 men, this Force was formed to primarily protect British Tea estates and their settlements against tribal raids. Subsequently, all these Forces were reorganized and renamed the ‘Frontier Force’ as their role was increased to conduct punitive expeditions across the borders of Assam.

Today the Force remains deployed in some of the most remote and underdeveloped areas and provides security to locals. Assam Rifles has grown substantially over the years from 17 battalions in 1960 to 46 battalions at present.