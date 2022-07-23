Assam Rifles Conducts First-ever Joint Rally With Army Ex-Servicemen In Mizoram

With an aim to bring together and facilitate war heroes who have fought insurgency and helped establish peace in Mizoram over the decades, Assam Rifles conducted a one-of-a-kind Joint Ex- servicemen Rally for Army and Assam Rifles at Assam Rifles Stadium in Aizawl, Mizoram on July 23. The rally provided a platform for the Army and Assam Rifles ex-serviceman to interact, years after they had served shoulder to shoulder in the North East.

The Rally, also the first major rally post-COVID was presided over by Lieutenant General PC Nair, AVSM, YSM, Director General Assam Rifles. Approximately 800 attendees (429 ex-servicemen from Army and 56 ex-servicemen from Assam Rifles), 07 Veer Naris, 66 Widows, and 250 serving soldiers from Mizoram participated in the rally. The rally aimed to reach out to the Ex-servicemen, Veer Naris, widows, and their Next of Kin of Mizoram state for their comprehensive welfare.

During the rally, a number of specialised medical facilities were made available which included - Medical, Eye, and Dental to benefit the attending ex-Servicemen and their dependents.

To address the grievances of the ex-servicemen, a Grievance redressal cell and various stalls by representatives of Pay Account Office, Assam Rifles Ex-servicemen Association (ARESA), ECHS Centre, Station Headquarters, Sainik Welfare Department, Records Office, State Bank of India, other PSU Banks, Common Service Centre (CSC), were established at the rally site. A total of 55 grievances were recorded out of which 39 were resolved on the spot.

Understanding the need and importance of financial management as well as employment opportunities for the ex-servicemen and their families, stalls by State Directorate of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Department of Horticulture, Department of Agriculture, Aizawl District Legal Services Authority, telecom operators that included Reliance Jio/ Airtel/ BSNL were also established to provide on the spot assistance to the ex-servicemen.

Lieutenant General PC Nair, AVSM, YSM, Director General Assam Rifles addressed and felicitated Veer Naris and interacted with the ex-servicemen. The iconic event saw enthusiastic and colourful events that included a Dance Performance by Cultural Troupe, a Song performance by local Mizoram singers, and a Pipe Band Display playing patriotic tunes. The rally also provided an excellent opportunity for the veterans of the two Forces. i.e Army and Assam Rifles who while in service had served together in the NE to bond once again.

Assam Rifles, which had a glorious history of more than 187 years in the North East has 31 Assam Rifles Ex-Servicemen Centres (ARESA) across the country for the benefit of the ex-servicemen, of which, two are located at Aizawl & Lunglei in Mizoram. It has also sanctioned numerous grants that include medical, funeral, education, and old age grant to its veterans and their families. In the last year, a total aid worth Rs 11 lakh was given to the veterans of Mizoram.

