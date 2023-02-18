Assam Rifles Conducts Mega 'Assam Rifles Ex-servicemen Rally' At Mantripukhri Garrison

Assam rifles conducted a mega 'Assam Rifles ex-servicemen Rally' for former servicemen of Manipur under the aegis of DGAR at Mantripukhri Garrison on Saturday,18 February. Notably, the rally elicited participation by more than 450 ex-servicemen from all the districts of the State including World War II Veterans, Veer Naris (heroic women) widows and their dependents.

The rally with the theme “Serving Those Who Served Us," was aimed to connect with the veterans, strengthen bonds with them and also acknowledge the contribution they made to the country during the prime of their lives. The occasion was graced by DG Assam Rifles Lt Gen PC Nair as the chief guest.

Speaking on the occasion, the DG Lt Gen PC Nair lauded the contribution of the veterans and the serving soldiers of Manipur who have contributed immensely to ensure the security and prosperity of the North–East and the country.

A felicitation ceremony was also organised as a part of the event in which the DG Assam Rifles felicitated Veer Naris, World War II veterans and other ex-servicemen. The representatives of HQ DGAR, Shillong also provided a platform for the registration of grievances and their immediate redressal.

The veterans were also informed about the following beneficiary schemes:

Recruitment rallies

Sports quota for recruitment in Assam Rifles

Reservation in various educational institutes/hostels

Ayushman Bharat

Extension of ex-servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS) to Assam Rifles veterans

Further, the DG Lt Gen PC Nair also highlighted the conception of an Ex-servicemen (ESM) Cell at every Unit level, the adoption of Veer Naris and disabled veterans and the outreach programme as part of which the Assam Rifles is reaching out to Veer Naris and veterans pan India.

A Medical/Dental Camp was also organised as part of the event. Notably, the doctors from Assam Rifles along with specialist doctors from RIMS, Imphal and from the State Government Medical Department provided consultation and medicines to the veterans and their dependents. The veterans were also distributed various medical aids like wheelchairs, spectacles, walking sticks, hearing aids and portable commodes at the venue.

During the rally, a number of stalls promoting Skills development, Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, Social Welfare, Fishery and Small Scale were also set up. In addition, facilities including CSD, banking, Aadhar and PAN card registration were also provided to the veterans and their dependents. The event was followed by lunch for all participants. The Ex-servicemen expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the DG Assam Rifles for organising the event.