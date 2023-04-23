Assam Rifles, Customs In Joint Op Recover Areca Nuts Worth Over Rs 1 Crore From Mizoram

In its relentless pursuit against smuggling activities, Assam Rifles recovered Areca nuts worth over Rs 1 Crore in the Champhai district in Mizoram on Saturday (April 22). The operation was carried out jointly by Assam Rifles and Customs Preventive Force, informed the chief of Assam Rifles (East).

“In its crusade against smuggling activities, Assam Rifles recovered 240 bags of Areca Nuts worth Rs. 1,34,40,000 in General Area Murlen Tr Junction, Champhai District on 22 April. The operation was carried out by a combined team of Assam Rifles and Customs Preventive Force,” said Battalion of Headquarters Inspector General Assam Rifles (East).

Assam Rifles apprehends one and recovers 144 cases of foreign-origin beer

In another operation, Assam Rifles also apprehended one person in the Champhai district and recovered 144 cases of foreign-origin beer and liquor worth Rs 5.43 lakh. The seizure was done on Friday (April 21).

"Serchipp Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), apprehended one person and recovered 144 cases of foreign origin beer and liquor worth Rs 5,43,740 at Zokhawthar, Champhai district," HQ IGAR (East) stated.

Earlier Assam Rifles also recovered Rs 2.54 crore worth of 509 grams of heroin in the general area of Land Customs Station Zokhawthar, Mizoram on April 20.

