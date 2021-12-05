The Assam Rifles on Sunday released a statement on the Nagaland firing incident saying that they 'deeply regretted' the loss of lives of their Naga brothers. Concerned over the escalating tensions in the aftermath of the incident, Assam Rifles requested the people of Nagaland to maintain peace sharing that their Post in the Mon district had been attacked by a mob of 300.

"Assam Rifles deeply regrets the loss of lives of our Naga brothers on the night of 04 Dec 2021 at Tiru, Mon District in Nagaland. The Indian Army, as well as the Central Government authorities, have already ordered an enquiry at the highest level for investigating the unfortunate incident," the statement read.

"The Assam Rifles too is highly concerned with the aftermath of the violence that has taken place post this unfortunate incident. The Assam Rifles Post at Mon was severely attacked by a mob of more than 300 locals from different sides. The troops of Assam Rifles at the post however maintained a high degree of restraint and fired in the air to disperse the crowd. The attack on the post has resulted in injuries to some of the personnel of Assam Rifles besides heavy damage to their property in Mon," it added

The Indian Army unit further informed that it would continue to maintain the highest levels of restraint to prevent further escalation of the situation, and requested the people of Nagaland to show the same patience till the investigation was fully completed.

"Together, we must not endanger the existing harmony and must stop any mindless destruction to life or property. Assam Rifles is in constant touch with all the civil authorities and will continue to maintain peace and tranquillity in the region, true to its motto of 'Friends of the North East'", it said it its statement.

Death toll rises to 14, Para Unit responsible for Ops

The civilian death toll in the Nagaland firing incident has reached 14, Nagaland Home Commissioner Abhijit Sinha informed on Sunday. According to Sinha, one more death was reported on Sunday. Sinha also shared more details into the Indian Army operations that went awry revealing that the Unit which conducted yesterday’s ops was the Para Unit.

Meanwhile, the Nagaland government has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the incident. As per an order issued by State Home Department, chief secretary J Alam has ordered an investigation under the supervision of Sandeep M Tamgadge, IPS ADGP (Law and Order).

"In order to facilitate free and fair investigation of the case and looking at the complexity of the entire case, which may involve multiple jurisdictions beyond the Mon district, it has been decided to transfer the investigation of the case to State Crime Police Station and investigation will be taken up by the SIT," the order read.

Civilians gunned down by security forces in Nagaland

In an unfortunate incident of mistaken identity, at least 13 civilians were gunned down in an ambush by security forces in Nagaland's Mon district on Saturday evening.

The incident took place between Oting and Tiru villages when some daily-wage labourers were returning home in a pick-up van from a coal mine. The vehicle was allegedly fired upon by Army personnel, who were conducting an operation in the area after receiving intelligence inputs on the movement of militants of the Yung Aung faction of proscribed outfit NSCN (K), Assam Rifles officials said.