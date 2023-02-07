Assam Rifles Organises Mega Ex-Servicemen Rally In Jorhat In Act Of Felicitation

Assam Rifles organised a mega ex-servicemen rally at Jorhat, in order to reach out to the veterans and their next of kin to remember and felicitate them.

The rally, based on the theme 'We care, We share' was organised at Assam Rifles Garrison located in Jorhat on February 6. The rally witnessed the presence of over 360 veterans and veer naris from four major districts of Assam.

Force played important role in World War-I & II

The Assam Rifles stated that the rally was aimed at reaching out to the veterans of the force and their next of kin, from Jorhat, Shivsagar, Charaideo and Dibrugarh districts of Assam. During the rally, veterans from the force in large numbers attended and got felicitated.

Notably, Assam Rifles is a central paramilitary force responsible for border security, counter-insurgency, and maintaining law and order in Northeast India. It is one among the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) of India and comes under the administration of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), while its operational control is maintained by the Indian Army. It guards the Indo-Myanmar border and is commanded by the Director General of the Assam Rifles (DG AR), appointed by the MHA.

It is reportedly the oldest paramilitary force in India, originally raised in 1835 as Cachar Levy, a militia to protect tea gardens and fertile plains of Assam against unruly tribes. Its scope increased with the expansion of the British Raj in Northeast India, and was used against insurgency in the region.

During World War-I, personnel from what was then known as the Assam Military Police were part of the Indian forces that fought in Europe and the Middle East. Over three thousand men from the force were provided to the Gorkha regiments of the Indian Army during the time. They even played an important role in World War-II as they were called upon to undertake even more varied tasks due to their status as both a police and military organisation.