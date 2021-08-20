Assam Rifles Recover Huge Cache Of Arms And Ammunition Near Mizoram's Indo-Myanmar Border

In a successful anti-terror operation, the Assam rifles on Friday recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition and other war-like stores near the Indo-Myanmar border in Lawngtlai district of Mizoram. The team had received detailed intel of the presence of weaponry in the forest area 3 km away from the border where three pistols, 174 rounds, three kg explosives, nine detonators and mobile phone IEDs were seized. It has been suspected that terrorists were trying to smuggle these arms and ammunition and an attack has been thwarted.

The official Twitter account of PRO Kohima, Ministry Of Defence informed about the major development.

Lunglei Bn under #IGAR(E) recovered a cache of arms, Amn & other war like stores near Indo-Myanmar border,Lawngtlai Dist, #Mizoram on 19Aug21. Recoveries: 03 Pistols,174 rounds,3 kg Exp,9 Detonators & mobile phone IEDs. @PIBKohima @airnews_kohima @ddnewskohima @EastMojo pic.twitter.com/zhOUrvtrRl — PRO Kohima, Ministry Of Defence (@prodefkohima) August 20, 2021

Earlier instances of arms and ammunition cache recovered In Assam

Ahead of Independence Day celebrations, the Guwahati City Police and the Udalguri Police had recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition from different parts of the Udalguri district. The joint operation was carried out following specific inputs regarding war-like stores in the district. The recovery includes AK 47- 2, AK 56- 5, M16- 2, Airgun 1, 9mm pistols 7, 23 nos of magazines, 5 nos of 36 grenades and 7 nos of 40mm grenade, 5 High Explosive Bombs apart from 20 kgs of explosives. This was one of the biggest arms recoveries of the State in recent times.

When Guwahati Commissioner of Police was interviewed by Republic Media Network, he revealed that the weapons might belong to the now-disbanded NDFB. When asked about the involvement of any other bigger players, looking into the quantity of the recovery, without ruling out the possibility the Commissioner of Police said that all aspects are being investigated. Though recovery of arms and ammunition in the Northeast region is a common phenomenon for the proximity of the region with routes of arms smuggling, recovery of sophisticated arms is something new. Most of the region's insurgent outfits, particularly the ULFA-I led by Paresh Baruah, are directly involved in arms dealing.

At that time it was said that the involvement of ULFA-I too cannot be ruled out. Commentators of insurgency have always maintained Paresh Baruah's involvement in arms smuggling across South East Asia with direct patronage of China. Besides these, Paresh Baruah has been living mostly in Ruili in China.