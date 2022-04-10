Assam Rifles Recover Huge Cache Of Warlike Stores Near Indo-Myanmar Border In Mizoram

In a major successful operation against anti-national activities, the Serchhip Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles recovered a cache of weapons, ammunition and other warlike stores on 10 April 2022. The operation was carried out near Tyao Kawn village of Champhai district in Mizoram based on specific information.

The operation was launched by Assam Rifles personnel from Serchhip Battalion on 10 April 2022. The team had specific information of a possible dealing involving the sale of warlike stores to PDF near the village of Tyao Kawn. The Assam Rifles team suspected the arrival of the delivery of the warlike stores and attempted to apprehend the individuals.

The individuals however were startled and escaped into Myanmar. While attempting to escape, the suspected individuals left the bag on the spot containing warlike stores. The use of such warlike stores could have endangered the lives of innocent people and led to various illegal activities. This recovery has prevented the loss of several precious lives.

The recoveries made were: