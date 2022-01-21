Assam Rifles Recovers 2500kg Explosives In 'War Like' Haul From Mizoram; 3 Apprehended

In a major breakthrough, Assam Rifles on Friday carried out a successful operation against anti-national activities. The forces recovered a huge cache of explosives and other war-like stores and apprehended three cadres on Thursday in Mizoram. Based on specific real-time intel, the operation was carried out near the border village of Zawngling of Saiha district.

On January 20, an Operation was launched by Assam Rifles personnel from the Tuipang post of Lunglei Battalion along with the police representatives stationed at the Tipa police station of Saiha District. The team received specific information regarding the movement of a Mini truck carrying large quantities of war-like stores.

The Assam Rifles team along with the police representatives established a check post on Tuipang – Zawngling road and intercepted a Mini truck carrying a total of 2500 kgs of explosives and 4500 meters of detonator cable. Total of three cadres traveling in the vehicle was apprehended and later handed over to Police officials. This recovery has prevented the loss of civilian lives as use of such war-like stores could have led to various dangerous and illegal activities. This operation is a huge setback for all anti-national activists and is likely to go a long way in the establishment of peace and harmony along the Indo Myanmar Border.

Assam Rifles Seize Drugs Worth Over Rs 500 Crores In Manipur

A month earlier, a troop of Assam Rifles seized drugs worth over Rs 500 crore in Manipur's Moreh town. According to the sources, the seized drugs included 54 kg of brown sugar and 154 kg of Ice Meth, reported ANI. The house from where the drug was recovered belongs to a woman who is suspected to be in Mandalay in Myanmar. She is married to a Chinese national, as per sources.

Drugs worth over Rs 500 crores, including 54 kg brown sugar & 154 kg Ice Meth, caught in Moreh town of Manipur by Assam Rifles troops. The house belongs to a woman who is suspected to be in Mandalay in Myanmar and is married to a Chinese national.

