Assam Rifles Recovers Massive Foreign-origin Liquor Consignment Worth Rs 12 Lakh

The Assam Rifles on Friday, January 13, conducted a massive liquor haul near IMB XG-III at Zokhawthar village of Mizoram's Champhai district. The recovered liquor is worth around Rs 12 lakh, as per the Assam Rifles officials.

According to the statement released by the headquarters of Inspector General Assam Rifles East (IGAR East), the Serchipp Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles seized recovered foreign-origin liquor worth around Rs 12 lakhs from the Zokhawthar village. "The Serchipp Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), recovered Foreign origin Liquor worth Rs.11.99 lakh near IMB XG-III at Zokhawthar village on 13th January," the statement read.

Assam | Serchipp Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), recovered Foreign origin Liquor worth Rs.11.99 lakhs near IMB XG-III at Zokhawthar village on 13th January: HQ Igar (East) pic.twitter.com/u74dPJJlKT — ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2023

Notably, this recovery comes just a day after a joint team of Assam Rifles and Customs officials seized cigarettes of foreign origin in the same region.

Foreign cigarettes worth Rs 5.2 lakh seized

On Thursday, a joint team of Assam Rifles and Customs personnel recovered cigarettes of foreign origin, worth Rs 5.2 lakh, from a village near the India-Myanmar border in Mizoram’s Champhai district.

According to the officials, acting on a tip-off, the Assam Rifles-Customs team carried out a search operation at Zokhawthar village and seized the cigarettes of foreign origin that were apparently, smuggled from the neighbouring country. No person was arrested in connection with the seizure as the consignment was dumped in the village. "The contraband was handed over to the Customs department for legal proceedings," the statement read.

