Assam Rifles Seize Drugs Worth 1.65 Crore In Mizoram’s Champai, One Arrested

Assam Rifles have seized a large number of contraband drugs worth 1.65 crore and arrested a person in Mizoram’s Champhai district on Thursday, 14th September 23, as per an officials. The official statement said that Assam Rifles under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) recovered 20 soap cases of heroin worth Rs 1.65 crores. It was done in the general area of Zokhawthar, Champai district.



The official in his statement added that the operation was carried out by a joint team of Assam Rifles along with the representative Zokhawthar police station based on specific information. A day before the seizer the security forces seized drugs worth Rs 87.84 crore from the same Champai district of the state.



In a statement, Assam Rifles said that under the direction of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), its soldiers had seized 2,00,000 methamphetamine pills worth Rs 60 crore and 333 soap cases containing roughly 3.978 kg of heroin, each worth Rs 27.84 crore. On Tuesday, drugs totalling Rs 87.84 crore were found on the World Bank Road from Zokhawthar to Melbuk in the Champai district. The total value of the shipment of heroin and methamphetamine tablets was Rs 87,84,60,000.



The confiscated cargo was delivered to the police station in Zokhawthar for additional legal action. For the state of Mizoram, the continued smuggling of illegal goods is a serious source of concern. According to a statement from the officials, Assam Rifles has increased its attempts to apprehend the leaders of the Narco Cartel in Mizoram as well as their efforts to combat illegal smuggling.