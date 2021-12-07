Assam Rifles Seize Drugs Worth Over Rs 500 Crores In Manipur's Moreh Town

In a massive breakthrough, a troop of Assam Rifles on Tuesday seized drugs worth over Rs 500 crore in Manipur's Moreh town. According to the sources, the seized drugs included 54 kg of brown sugar and 154 kg of Ice Meth, reported ANI. The house from where the drug was recovered belongs to a woman who is suspected to be in Mandalay in Myanmar. She is married to a Chinese national, as per sources.

Drugs worth over Rs 500 crores seized in Manipur

Drugs worth over Rs 500 crores, including 54 kg brown sugar & 154 kg Ice Meth, caught in Moreh town of Manipur by Assam Rifles troops. The house belongs to a woman who is suspected to be in Mandalay in Myanmar and is married to a Chinese national. Details awaited: Sources pic.twitter.com/JOTkIWJRDy — ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2021

Assam Rifles thwarts cross-border trafficking of brown sugar in Manipur

Earlier this month, the Assam Rifles prevented cross-border trafficking of brown sugar worth Rs 1.20 crores in Manipur's Tengnoupal area. Assam Rifles said in a tweet."Assam Rifles foils cross border narcotics trafficking in Manipur. Tengnoupal Battalion of AssamRifles, on November, foiled narcotics trafficking of Brown Sugar worth Rs 1.20 crores in Tengnoupal District, Manipur,"

On November 25, the Assam Rifles seized 95,000 'World Is Yours' drug pills worth Rs 3 crore in Tadubi Village in Manipur's Senapati district.

Suspended Manipur cop arrested for drug trafficking

Mohammed Kashim Ali, a suspended Manipur Police constable accused of being the kingpin of an interstate narcotics gang, was nabbed by the Delhi Police Special Cell on Thursday in Churachandpur district. Ali is accused of selling high-grade heroin worth crores of rupees on the black market. It should be mentioned that earlier this month, militants ambushed an Assam Rifles convoy in Churachandpur, near the Myanmar border, killing seven persons, including 46 Assam Rifles Commanding Officer Col. Viplav Tripathi, his wife, son, and four other soldiers.

Ali's involvement in the heroin trade has been under investigation since two members of his suspected cartel, Iqbal Khan and Mohammed Ishaq, were detained in July. The two were apprehended in the national capital with a large consignment of 10 kg heroin worth Rs 40 crore on the international market.

Image: REPUBLIC WORLD