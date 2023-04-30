Assam Rifles Seizes Heroin Worth Rs 1.54 Crore In Mizoram's Serchhip; 2 Arrested

According to an official, the Assam Rifles found heroin in East Lungdar of Mizoram's Serchhip district valued at Rs 1.54 crore. On April 30, the Serchhip Battalion of the 23 Sector Assam Rifles, which is overseen by the Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), achieved recovery. Based on particular intelligence, a team made up of members of the Assam Rifles, the Excise and Narcotics Department, and other sister organisations conducted the operation.

A post on Twitter from HQ IGAR (East) read ''Serchhip Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), recovered illegal Heroin worth Rs. 1.54 Crores in general area East Lungdar, Serchhip, apprehended two individuals and seized one Vehicle on 30 April.''

Assam Rifles added that during this operation, two people were detained and sent to Serchhip's Excise and Narcotics Department for further legal action, the ANI reported.

The Assam Rifles also stated that the Heroin No. 4 recovered is estimated to have a cost of Rs. 1.5405 crore. On April 30, the Excise and Narcotics Department, Serchhip received the seized items and the vehicle.