Assam: RPF Personnel's Timely Response Saves Man's Life As He Slips While Boarding Train

A man's life was saved due to the timely response by a Railway Police Force (RPF) personnel, while he was boarding a running train in Assam's Guwahati. RPF constable Lakshmi Kumari and others at the Guwahati railway station saved the life of a passenger who slipped and fell down while trying to board a running train.

The incident occurred on May 20 at Guwahati Railway station when a man was hurrying to board the running 15645 Mumbai LTT (Lokmanya Tilak Terminus) - Guwahati Express. As depicted in the visuals, the man can be seen rushing to catch the train, however, he slipped and fell in between the train and the platform gap. However, RPF constable Lakshmi Kumari acted swiftly and saved the life of that passenger along with help of others on the platform as they dragged the man up before he would fall under the train.

RPF anti-human trafficking unit rescues 10 minors, 4 women

In yet another incident depicting the timely and proactive response of RPF personnel, back in April, the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit of Railway Protection Force at Chakradharpur in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district recused ten minors and four women who were allegedly being trafficked to a southern state. According to PTI, the officials said that the victims, who hail from different villages in the vicinity of Chakradharpur town, were rescued when they were about to catch a train bound for Ernakulam.

A team of the Anti-Human Trafficking unit detained them after they failed to give a satisfactory reply and handed them over to Childline authorities, the RPF officer said, according to PTI

RPF Jawan saves man's life in Mumbai

In a related incident, a man's life was saved because of the presence of mind and timely action by Netrapal Singh, a Railway Protection Force (RPF) officer. The passenger was trying to board the local train at the Central Railways station in Vadala and in the process, he lost his balance and slipped but was luckily saved by the RPF officer. Tweeting about the same, Chief of Public Relations for the Central Railways Shivaji M Sutar appreciated Netrapal Singh and requested the passenger to avoid boarding and de-boarding a moving train.

"Timely act of RPF constable Netrapal Singh, saved the life of a passenger who slipped and fell down while boarding the running local train at Vadala station @drmmumbaicr. A huge round of applauds for the efforts. Passengers are requested not to board/de-board a moving train," Sutar said in his tweet.