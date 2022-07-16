Assam Seeing A Surge In COVID-19 & Japanese Encephalitis Cases: GMCH Superintendent

As the flood situation in the state of Assam is showing some signs of improvement, the authorities are now having to deal with a surge in COVID-19 and Japanese Encephalitis cases.

Dr Abhijit Sarma, the Superintendent of Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), informed the media about the recent rise in coronavirus cases and also the rise in water-borne diseases in various parts of Assam.

While talking about COVID-19, Dr Sarma stated that as many as 67 patients with COVID-19 were seen in the GMCH in the last month and 19 are currently undergoing treatment while four patients have succumbed to the disease. "We are well prepared and have 302 beds, ICUs are also ready. If required, we can increase them as well," Dr Sarma added.

According to the National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin on Friday, July 15, Assam has reported 707 new COVID-19 cases, the highest in the last five months, and two persons have died due to the infection during the past 24 hours.

When talking about the cases of water-borne diseases in the state, Dr Sarma added that 39 Japanese Encephalitis patients have been admitted to the GMCH since April and six patients have died in the same period. "As of now 10 patients with Japanese Encephalitis are in the ICU and many others are in different wards of the hospital," Dr Sarma informed.

Free COVID precautionary dose for 18-59 age group launched In Assam

Assam Health and Family Welfare Minister Keshab Mahanta, on Friday, formally launched the free precautionary dose of COVID vaccine for people in the 18 to 59 age group under a 75 days special drive as a part of the Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

The Assam Health Minister, along with Guwahati (West) AGP MLA Ramendra Narayan Kalita, launched the programme at the primary health centre (PHC) at Azara.

Mahanta urged all in the age group of 18-59 to take the vaccine and be protected against the virus. The Assam minister said that the necessary directives have been issued to all the district administrations to ensure that the maximum number of people are covered under the drive.

Separate wards created for Acute Encephalitis Syndrome & Japanese Encephalitis

The state health department has instructed all districts to establish separate wards for the management of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES)/Japanese Encephalitis (JE) cases with dedicated ICU beds due to the state's increasing AES/JE cases.

All district hospitals must have oxygen beds and in order to prevent death, procedural sample collection for AES cases by specialised doctors in all district hospitals is required.

In accordance with JE transportation guidelines, suspected or confirmed cases of AES/JE must be transported in an ambulance equipped with a life support system. Proper AES cases must also be identified and certified through the medical process.

