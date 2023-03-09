Assam Sets Example In Waste Disposal, 16 Bighas Of Land Recovered From Dumping Ground Site

In a major boost to Prime Minister's flagship Swachh Bharat Mission, North Lakhimpur Municipal Board has become the first town in Assam to successfully treat 70,000 Metric Ton of legacy waste. This has not only increased the green belt area in the heart of the town by 16 bighas, but also a major health hazard has been averted.

Lauding the achievement of the North Lakhimpur Municipal Board, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "Waste management is critical to a sustainable environment," in a tweet.

He further added, "Giving a huge fillip to #SwachhBharatMission, North Lakhimpur has become the first town in Assam to successfully treat 70,000 MT of legacy waste, thus clearing 16 bigha area in the middle of the town," The tweet read.

It may be mentioned that earlier the dumping ground which is in the middle of the small town of North Lakhimpur had no proper disposal system and a mountain of garbage was polluting the nearby water bodies as well as the environment. After a detailed survey of the area, Manab Deka, MLA of Lakhimpur took up the matter with Sumit Satwan, the deputy commissioner of Lakhimpur as there was no elected municipal body at that point in time. A detailed roadmap was prepared and through formal tendering the process was initiated.

"I'm thankful to Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma and Urban Development Minister Ashok Singhal who appreciated the move and helped us in all possible ways. It was a challenge for us, but because of the strong will of the officials involved including Principal Secretary Kavitha Padmanabhan of Urban Development department, Deputy Commissioner Sumit Satwan and all other stakeholders, we made it big," Manab Deka said to Republic Media Network.

The plastic waste from the dumping ground is now sent to a cement company in Meghalaya for which government didn't avail any monetary benefits, however, as per the National Green Tribunal's (India) agreement cement company must use it as fuel. On other hand the organic waste is being sold to local farmers at a minimal amount as per municipality norms.

The government is now planning to convert the 16 bighas of land into a multipurpose ground along with parks.