Assam: State Zoo And Botanical Garden Gets Two Zebras And A Giraffe After 30 Years

Two zebras were released at the Assam State Zoo and Botanical Garden after 30 years along with a giraffe by Environment and Forest Department Chandra Mohan Patowary. The two zebras, one male and a female, have been brought from Mysore Zoo in Karnataka and they are one and three years old respectively.

The forest minister on Monday named the zebras Joy and Joya. The female giraffe, aged five years, has been brought from Patna Zoo in Bihar and it will be in addition to the male giraffe already in the zoo.

The duo has been named as Bijoy and Bijaya Patowary hoped that the zoo authorities would be able to take good care of the animals and increase their population. Various steps have been taken to develop the infrastructure of the zoo and project reports are being prepared for reconstruction of the facility, he said. Tourist footfall has also been increasing in recent years and steps are being planned for development of amenities for visitors to the zoo apart from improving facilities for the animals, Patowary added.