Assam State Zoo Installs Heaters To Keep Animals Warm As Northeast Sees Mercury Dip

As northeast India experiences a cold wave, Assam state zoo authorities in Guwahati have installed heaters. This initiative has been taken in a bid to keep animals warm during the winters as temperature drops. Heating systems have been employed in the cages of animals including lions, tigers and deer to protect them from low temperatures during extreme weather.

"We have arranged for heaters and have taken other preventive measures for animals here so that they don't suffer from cold," said R Deka, a zoo staffer.

In Surat, the authorities of Sarthana Nature Park and Zoo have also employed heaters and have put in place a series of special arrangements to keep animals warm. Heaters are being put up near the cages of animals like deer and bulbs are also being installed in the cages of birds.

The superintendent in charge of Surat Zoo, Dr Rajesh Patel said, "Every winter, bulbs and heaters are installed in the rooms of the zoo. The heater is turned on only at night. It is usually not needed in the morning. The arrangements are made according to the temperature each year. The people of Surat city have been experiencing cold weather for the past week.

