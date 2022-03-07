Assam STF Nabs Top Maoist Ideologue Arun Bhattacharjee A.k.a 'Kanchan Da'

In a major breakthrough the Special Task Force of the Assam Police has nabbed Arun Bhattacharjee, commonly known as Kanchan Da in the Maoist circle, from Cachar district in Assam. The 72-year old is an ideologue and a member of the CPI-Maoist central committee.

Following specific inputs from Central agencies, the Assam Police managed to get hold of Arun Bhattacharjee from Thaligram area of Cachar. The operation was led by ADCP Crime Branch Numal Mahatta along with inspectors Sanjay Buragohain and Jyotirmoy Dutta.

During the course of investigation, it has come to light that Arun Bhattacharjee was tasked to create a red corridor from neighbouring country to the maoist infested areas of Chattishgarh, Jharkhand, parts of Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and Telengana. He was operating from a remote area of Cachar district and was spreading the maoist propaganda in the tea belt areas of Barak Valley. Referring to him as an 'old bad hand', STF chief and Commissioner of Police Guwahati Harmeet Singh said that it is a major breakthrough as far as national security angle is concerned.

"Under the current Central government, the maoist terrorists are losing ground in central India where they had dominance, now they are trying to spread their net here, but it's not going to happen so easily," he said

Meanwhile, the police have seized a laptop, mobile and maoist propaganda literature from him, which indicates that he was trying to indoctrinate youths in the area. "Generally, these people don't use electronic devices, but from the seizure made, it came as a surprise for us. We are sending this electronic devices to forensic for further investigation," Harmeet Singh added

"He was tasked to engage youth and indoctrinate them to join the Maoists. Rs 3,60, 000 seized from his possession. There are 200 cases on him across the country, so if required police from other States can interrogate him," Harmeet Singh said

He further added that the Assam Police have asked the State government to hand over the case to NIA, keeping in view that the accused is a top leader of the maoist camp. In addition, he also carries a bounty of Rs 3 crore on his head. Arrested several times earlier as well, Arun Bhattacharjee had been known for going back on the maoist assignments soon after coming out of the jail on bail. The Assam police have registered as case under section 120, 120B 121, 121a, 122, 384, 302 rw 16, 17, 18, 18b, 19, 20 of UAPA. One accomplice, Akash Orang alias Kajal alias Rahul has also been nabbed, who is a member of the State committee.