Assam: Students Protest In Large Number Against Implementation Of CAB

The Cotton University Students' Union took to the streets to protest against the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill that is supposed to be introduced in Lok Sabha on Monday, December 9. Recently, the All Assam Student Union (AASU) Adviser Samujjal Bhattacharya had called the Citizenship Amendment Bill 'communal and unconstitutional' saying that it violated the Assam accord and protected the interests of illegal Bangladeshi's. Several Northeastern states including Assam have opposed the Citizenship Amendment Bill. The Union Cabinet has given a positive nod to the bill and it is expected to be tabled in both houses of the Parliament by next week.