The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Assam: Students Protest In Large Number Against Implementation Of CAB

General News

Guwahati's Cotton University Students' Union took to the streets to protest against the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

The Cotton University Students' Union took to the streets to protest against the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill that is supposed to be introduced in Lok Sabha on Monday, December 9. Recently, the All Assam Student Union (AASU) Adviser Samujjal Bhattacharya had called the Citizenship Amendment Bill 'communal and unconstitutional' saying that it violated the Assam accord and protected the interests of illegal Bangladeshi's. Several Northeastern states including Assam have opposed the Citizenship Amendment Bill. The Union Cabinet has given a positive nod to the bill and it is expected to be tabled in both houses of the Parliament by next week.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG