Assam Students' Union Adviser: Citizenship Bill Is 'çommunal', Violates Assam Accord

All Assam Student Union Adviser Samujjal Bhattacharya has called the Citizenship Amendment Bill "communal and unconstitutional", violating the Assam accord and protecting the interest of illegal Bangladeshi's. 'The people of Assam does not accept this bill and the state is not a dumping ground for illegal Bangladeshi's,' he added. Several Northeastern states including Assam have opposed the Citizenship Amendment Bill. The Union Cabinet has given a positive nod to the bill and it is expected to be tabled in both houses of the Parliament by next week.