The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Assam Students' Union Adviser: Citizenship Bill Is 'çommunal', Violates Assam Accord

General News

Student Union Adviser Samujjal Bhattacharya has called the Citizenship Amendment Bill as communal and unconstitutional, violating the Assam accord

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

All Assam Student Union Adviser Samujjal Bhattacharya has called the Citizenship Amendment Bill "communal and unconstitutional", violating the Assam accord and protecting the interest of illegal Bangladeshi's. 'The people of Assam does not accept this bill and the state is not a dumping ground for illegal Bangladeshi's,' he added. Several Northeastern states including Assam have opposed the Citizenship Amendment Bill. The Union Cabinet has given a positive nod to the bill and it is expected to be tabled in both houses of the Parliament by next week.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG