Assam: Three Die After Eating 'poisonous' Mushroom In Merapani

The incident took place in Merapani locality of the district, where members of five families consumed the mushroom on April 2, a senior police officer said.

Press Trust Of India

Imahe: Shutterstock/Representative Imahe


At least three persons, including a two-year old child, have died after consuming "poisonous" mushroom in Golaghat district of Assam, officials said on Sunday.

"Three of the same family died after eating mushrooms. Hemanta Barman (2) died last night after his mother Tarali Barman (23) and father Prafulla Barman (24) predeceased him on Thursday and Friday, respectively," he said.

All of them died at Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH), the officer said.

Merapani Community Health Centre Deputy Superintendent Dr Chandra Shyam said, "A total of 13 people of five families complained of health complications after consuming the poisonous mushroom." The condition of those who fell ill is stable, Shyam said.

