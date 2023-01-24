Assam Tightens Grip On Child Marriages As Cabinet Announces Stringent Punishment

Assam state cabinet on January 23 announced that action will be taken on child marriages, which is considered as the prime cause for the high amount of infant and maternal mortality in the state. The cabinet announced that action will be taken under the POCSO and The Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006.

State Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced several measures as a part of the campaign against child marriages in Assam, which has an average 31% marriages in the prohibited age bracket.

Action against child marriages under POCSO

Assam cabinet stated, “FIR to be lodged under POCSO Act in cases where the age of the bride is under 14 years and under The Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006 in cases where the bride is between 14 years to 18 years.”

POCSO Act of 2012 defines a child as an individual under the age of 18 and it criminalises sex between an under-age child and an adult. Under the act, ‘sexual offence’ is when the husband indulges with his wife who is less than 14 years of age. The violation of the rule invites a sentence of life imprisonment for the male partner, under POCSO, CM Sarma said.

The marriage will be declared illegal if both partners are under the age of 14, and the boy will be sent to the juvenile court as minors cannot be tried in court. Moreover for marriages with girls in the 14-18 year age bracket, action will be taken under Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006. Notably the legal age of marriage for men is 21 and women is 18.

Other measures against child marriage

The police have been directed to run a massive anti-child marriage campaign and among other measures, take action against people violating the norms and counsel people against the malice, Sarma said. The state will designate Gram Panchayat secretaries to be Child Marriage Prevention (Prohibition) Officers and they will be duty-bound to file complaint against child marriages in their respective areas.

Significantly in Assam, the Dhubri district with 50% cases and South Salmara with 44.7% top the districts with the most amount of child marriages in the state. "We minutely analysed the National Family Health Survey data of 2019-20 and found that 11.7 per cent of girls are burdened with early motherhood and though the state is doing well in other health parameters, maternal and child mortality is a matter of concern", Sarma said.

Appreciating the work done by Karnataka against child marriage Sarma said that the state has appointed child protection officers and 'this has been an inspiration for us. They have prevented 11,000 child marriages and booked 10,000 cases', Sarma said.

Image: PTI, ANI