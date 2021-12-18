Assam to amend bill for allowing inter-district cattle transportation

Guwahati, Dec 17 (PTI) The Assam Cabinet on Friday decided to amend a bill to allow transportation of cattle from one district to another, though it will not be allowed in districts having an international border.

It was decided at the meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, that the Cattle Protection Bill, 2021 will be amended in the forthcoming winter session of the assembly, Irrigation and Urban Development Minister Ashok Singhal said.

The decision was taken following reports that people are facing difficulty in transporting cattle from one district to another, Singhal told reporters after the meeting.

The Cabinet also decided to set up four new forensic laboratories by April 22, 2022 and give temporary appointments to 14 scientific officers and 11 junior scientific officers against vacant posts in the Directorate of Forensic Sciences, Health Minister Keshab Mahanta said.

The ministers also approved recruitment in 1,391 Grade III and IV posts in the panchayat and rural development department while the posts of joint director and deputy director would be re-designated as joint commissioner and assistant commissioner respectively, he said.

It was also decided to engage guest faculty in elementary and secondary government, provincialised and other government institutions with a service term for an academic year and they can be engaged from alumni associations, NGOs and other local organisations.

The scheme for engagement of consultants in 27 districts under the Integrated Land Record Management (ILRM) will be also revamped as decided by the Cabinet, Mahanta said.

The Council of Ministers also decided that the licenses issued to retailers will be valid for three years instead of the prevailing one year.

The number of representatives from the All Assam Students' Union (AASU) would be increased to three from the existing one in the trust set up for the welfare of Assam agitation victims and their families, the Cabinet decided.

The Cabinet also decided to amend the Assam Police Act, 2007, to make certain changes in the functioning of the State Level Police Accountability Commission. PTI DG NN NN

