Assam To Build 2,000 Anganwadi Centres For Rs 500 Crore

Guwahati, Nov 23 (PTI) The Assam Cabinet on Wednesday approved Rs 500 crore to construct 2,000 new Anganwadi centres across the state, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

According to the cabinet decisions shared on Sarma's official Twitter handle, the Anganwadi centres will be constructed in rural areas in order to improve child care services.

The cost of each centre will be Rs 25 lakh and the total cost of all the centres will be Rs 500 crore.

The Assam Cabinet, which held a special sitting at New Delhi, sanctioned Rs 332.59 crore for building a trumpet interchange at Gauripur in North Guwahati to connect NH-17 with the under-construction six-lane road of the bridge on the Brahmaputra.

To boost the handloom sector, administrative approval was granted to set up the College of Sericulture at Titabar in Jorhat at an expenditure of Rs 22.41 crore, the cabinet communique said.

The state cabinet also approved the Holiday List for 2023 that included 38 gazetted holidays, 30 restricted holidays and two half holidays, it added.

Besides, the approval was given to the Assam Trees Outside Forest (Sustainable Management) Rules, 2022, which now allows people to cut 71 species of trees outside five km of a forest without seeking prior permission from authorities concerned.

The cabinet also granted Rs 50 crore to the Jongal Balahu Khetra at Jongal Balahu Archaeological site at Raha in central Assam.

