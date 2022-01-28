Assam To Clear 5 Lakh Pending Files As Part Of Project Sadbhavana For 'quick Governance'

In a massive move aimed towards providing assistance and support to the people of the state in times of hardship and distress, as well as taking governance to people's doorstep, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday talked about 'Project Sadbhavana'. The project is supposed to come into existence from February 1. The idea behind this project can be simply considered as the Assam government's move to clear files pending in various government departments through its Sadbhavana portal.

We're gearing up for a major drive to clear maximum pending files in Secretariat by 10 May 2023 as part of #ProjectSadbhavana.

At an interaction with officials, I urged them to make it a success, post which we can migrate to e-office system for efficient public service delivery. pic.twitter.com/5G2y07zRoM — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) January 28, 2022

It is pertinent to note that along with the Sadbhavana project, a Swachhata Abhiyan in Janata Bhawan would also be launched to bring light to and uplift the cleanliness aspect among all departments of the secretariat.

Approx 4-5 lakh cases to be disposed of within a year: CM Sarma

In an interaction with news agency ANI, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma elucidated that the Sadbhavana Project will be launched to dispose of approximately 4-5 lakh cases that are still pending acknowledgement and lying in the State Secretariat since the 1900s.

CM Himanta Sarma stated, "We are starting a new project named 'Sadbhavana'. Under this project, all files, petitions, pending in our secretariat will be disposed of within a year. A portal will be created where people can inform of their pending files."

An official release from the Assam CM's office further noted the fact that files pending till the period of May 10, 2021 would be taken for disposal. As per the release, this has been initiated for quick governance to be rendered to the people of the state. The release further mentioned that in the next cycle, files following the mentioned time frame would be taken up.

Project success depends on cooperation from State Secretariat: CM Sarma

While interacting with officers present at the State Secretariat, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma spoke about how the success of the project was invariably co-dependent on the efforts put in by the concerned officers and employees of the State Secretariat. The Assam CM went on to request the employees and officials to lend their due cooperation towards the success of the project wherein several files that could still be pending from way back in the 1990s, will be disposed of. A portal will be created for the same, and citizens can apply in the portal citing the file number and the correspondence details.

