Assam To Fast-track Population Control Policy; Govt To Issue Notification In Aug: CM Sarma

Assam govt has decided to fast-track its population control policy and a notification regarding the same will be issued in August, said CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Gloria Methri

ANI/PTI


The Assam government has decided to fast-track its population control policy and will issue a notification regarding the same in the month of August, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed on Saturday.

While there are no plans to table the Population Control Bill/Two-Child Policy in the upcoming Assembly session, the government will bring out a notification in August after holding talks with leaders of the minority communities. 

Last week, CM Sarma held a meeting with 150 scholars of the Muslim community to get their views on the Population Control policy. The discussion titled 'Alaap Alochana Empowering the Religious Minorities' centered around socio-economic issues affecting the indigenous Muslim population of Assam. All the leaders agreed that the population explosion in some parts of the state has caused a real threat to the development of Assam, more particularly in the economic sense, CM Sarma said. 

Stressing that the population control bill is the need of the hour, the CM ordered the formation of 8 committees to work on various fronts concerning the minority community, such as health, education, population stabilization, cultural identity, financial inclusion, women empowerment, and skill development. 

A Chairman from the community and a Member Secretary from the government in each sub-group will come up with recommendations on their assigned matters within 3 months, he said. After this, the government will prepare a roadmap for the empowerment of the indigenous Muslim community and implement it over the next 5 years.

Assam population policy

Earlier on June 19, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that his government will gradually incorporate a two-child policy for availing government benefits.

Elaborating on the same at a press conference on Saturday, Sarma said, "We have piloted a resolution in the assembly and the same was passed long back. Unlike many other state governments, we are distributing the schemes in 3 ways. The first one is the basic scheme which will be availed by all the residents of Assam, irrespective of the number of children - such as the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana. But schemes such as MFI loan exemption may be limited to individuals with not more than two children."

