Assam To Frame Law That Ensures Only ‘indigenous’ Can Buy Land

General News

The state government of Assam has taken a series of decisions in order to put an end to the protests in Assam over the Citizenship Amendment Act

Written By Pritesh Kamath | Mumbai | Updated On:
Sarbananda Sonowal

In an attempt to quell, the anti-citizenship ammendment act protests the state government of Assam has taken a series of decisions. Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday during an interaction with the media said that a bill will be tabled in the next Assembly session to prevent the transfer of their land to outsiders. As per the new bill, only an indigenous person will be able to sell or buy land from another indigenous citizen. Another legislation, the Assam Heritage Preservation Bill, will make encroachment, buying and selling of heritage property punishable, the minister said. The decision comes as an attempt to protect the land rights of indigenous people.

Besides the bill on land ownership, one of the decisions includes the amendment in Article 345 of the Constitution to make Assamese the state language excluding the Bengali major Barak valley, two hill districts and the Bodoland Territorial Administration Districts (BTAD), and also make it a compulsory subject till Class 10 in all schools.

Decisions taken to quell protests

The decision has come in the wake of the protests over CAA which allegedly violates the Assam Accord of 1985. Protestors are of the opinion that the CAA is a threat to the language, culture, demographics and economic well-being of the indigenous population of Assam. The Assam cabinet has also decided that two new medical colleges will be established each in Biswanath district and in the undivided Sivasagar district. Medical, engineering, agriculture and veterinary science and PG seats in general universities will be specifically reserved for Tai Ahom, Koch Rajbongshi and Chutia communities, the minister said.

Published:
COMMENT
