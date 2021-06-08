Assam To Hold Class 10th & 12th Board Exams; Students Will Not Appear For All Papers

Amid several states announcing cancellation of board exams following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to not conduct Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) papers, the Assam government on Tuesday made an announcement to hold the state board examination for both class 10th & 12th. This decision came after a crucial meeting of the state government with all stakeholders including student unions and teachers on June 8.

Assam Education Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu said, "Students will be given the choice of papers and they would not have to appear for all papers". The education minister also stated that all exam invigilators, staff members and students above 18 years of age will be vaccinated on priority.

Thousands of students have been running social media campaigns to cancel the Class 10 and 12 board exams. On Sunday, with over 1 million tweets, students flooded Twitter seeking cancellation of the Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) and Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) exams.

Exams amid COVID

On June 5, while speaking to Republic TV, Assam Education Minister stated that exams will be held simultaneously for classes 10 and 12. The final decision will also have the criteria of the COVID-19 situation in Assam, however, Dr Ranoj Pegu expressed his hope for the crisis to be completely under control within a month as currently, the situation is improving. "We will take one month or 40 days time to complete the entire process of holding exams," mentioned Assam's Education Minister.

CBSE Class 12th Board Exams cancelled

On June 1, the Government of India in a high-level meeting chaired by PM Modi announced that the CBSE Class 12 Board Exams stand cancelled as they cannot be conducted at a time when the second wave of COVID-19 is prevailing in India. "Students should not be forced to take the exam," PM Modi said after the meeting.

The Prime Minister stressed that the health and safety of our students are of utmost importance and there would be no compromise on this aspect. He said that in today’s time, such exams cannot be the reason to put our youth at risk.

As per the Centre, CBSE class 12 results will be made as per well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner. CBSE will devise 3 point plan for students, as part of which average marks of the last three internal exams conducted by schools will be calculated. Also, if some students would want to take the exams, they will get an opportunity to do so, when the situation improves and is deemed to be conducive for conducting exams.

(Image Credits: PTI/@himantabiswa/@ranojpegu-Twitter)