Assam To Vaccinate Children Between 15-18 Age Group From Jan 3; Issues Guidelines

Following Centre's cue, the Assam government is all set to vaccinate children between the age of 15 to 18 years from January 3, 2022. According to an official notice order issued by the Secondary Education Department along with the Government of Assam, the exercise to administer COVID-19 vaccines to all the students and children between the mentioned age group will be completed by the first week of March and will further cover all the students.

Speaking about the same, Assam Health Minister Keshab Mahanta said that the vaccination drive will begin with educational institutions. Meanwhile, the order issued for vaccinating children provides a series of instructions for the smooth conduct of the vaccination drive for students in the state. Also, Additional Deputy Commissioners of all the respective districts across the state have been directed to supervise the conduct of the vaccination drive in coordination.

We are starting from 3rd January to vaccinate children under the 15-18 age group; will begin with educational institutions: Keshab Mahanta, Assam Health Minister (30.12) pic.twitter.com/UBUPSyRK4l — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2021

Guidelines for vaccinating children in Assam

Initially, ten schools will be selected in the smaller districts and a further 15 to 20 schools in the bigger districts for the vaccination drive.

Separate rooms must be made arranged for vaccinating both girls and boys in schools.

Individual resting and or waiting rooms must also be arranged inside the school campus for vaccinated students.

Mobile numbers of the students must be registered and in case if not available, they can register their parents' mobile numbers.

In case, the parents don't have a mobile, students must register the mobile number of the principal or headmaster.

Apart from this, several other instructions have also been provided to the Inspector of Schools for carrying out the vaccination drive including coordination with district officials, collecting the list of educational institutes, and further covering all students of private schools and venture schools throughout.

Meanwhile, a total of 3,73,82,57 doses of coronavirus vaccines have been administered to people above the age of 18 in Assam including the first and second jabs.

Centre announces vaccine for kids between 15-18

Earlier on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a sudden address to the nation announced about vaccinating children between the age of 15 and 18 from January 3, 2022. PM Modi's announcement came after Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin received approval from the Controller General of India for emergency use for children between the age of 12 and 18.

The decision came in the backdrop of rising coronavirus cases followed by a serious spike in Omicron cases across the country. While Delhi leads the tally with the highest number of Omicron cases, Maharashtra remains in the second position.

Image: PTI