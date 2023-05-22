Assam To Withdraw AFSPA Completely By End Of 2023, CM Himanta Sarma Makes Big Announcement

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said that his government is aiming to completely remove AFSPA or Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act from the state by the end of 2023. At the Commandants Conference on May 22, Sarma said that the move will "facilitate the replacement of CAPF's by Assam Police Battalions".

However, presence of CAPFs as required by law shall be in place. On April 1, the Assam government extended AFSPA to eight districts - Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Charaideo, Sivasagar, Jorhat, Golaghat, Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao - for six more months, however, it was removed from the rest of the state.

We are aiming at withdrawing AFSPA completely from Assam by the end of 2023. We will also rope in ex-military personnel to train our police force.



"We are aiming at withdrawing AFSPA completely from Assam by the end of 2023. We will also rope in ex-military personnel to train our police force," CM Sarma tweeted. Ever since the introduction of the act, the incidents of violence in Assam have significantly reduced as the government has signed peace accords with several armed groups over the years.

AFSPA is enforced after a particular region is declared a "disturbed area" in a state. It was first introduced in 1958 when there was unstability in the northeast region due to insurgency. According to the Union Home Ministry, AFSPA extends to all seven northeast states (Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland and Tripura) and the designated 'disturbed areas' within them.

The law states that the Governor of the said states or the Central government can declare a region as 'disturbed area', empowering armed forces to use whatever means necessary to maintain stability.

In the wake of the insurgency caused by armed rebel groups in the 1950s, the Centre empowered every commissioned officer to fire or use other force "even to the causing of death" against anyone "who is acting in contravention of any law or order for the time being in force in the disturbed area prohibiting the assembly of five or move persons".

The act also empowers the armed forces to conduct searches and arrest without warrant if a person who has "committed a cognizable offence or against whom a reasonable suspicion exists that he has committed or is about to commit a cognizable offence".

AFSPA also says "no prosecution, suit or other legal proceeding shall be instituted, except with the previous sanction of the Central Government, against any person in respect of anything done or purported to be done in exercise of the powers conferred by this Act."