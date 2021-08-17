Assam: Total Lockdown Imposed In 3 Villages, Tea Garden After Violent Clash Between Groups

The Hailakandi district administration on Monday clamped an indefinite curfew in the Serispore Tea Garden and adjacent areas due to a clash between two groups. The Assamese district saw a clash go down in the area following an accident involving two rickshaws. Vandalism and violence were reported in the region, leading to strict action.

'Total curfew' imposed in parts of Assam

Serispore Tea Garden and three nearby villages namely Narainpur Pt-II, Itarkandi Pt-I and Chandpur were sent into a "total curfew" by the Hailakandi District Magistrate Rohan Jha on Monday. The curfew was put into effect from 10 pm on the same day. Reportedly, two parties involved in an auto and e-rickshaw collision got into a quarrel which then led to a violent fight. In his curfew order, Jha noted that vandalism was reported from the Serispore market. He further stressed that a possibility of “further incidents of violence” remained in the area.

"Due to exigency of the situation, this order is passed ex-parte. It shall come into force with effect from 10 pm of 16/08/2021 and remain in force until further orders," the official directive said. During the curfew, all government and private offices, shops, commercial establishments and other installations in specified areas have been ordered to remain shut. The order prohibited any public movement, gathering, meeting or rallies until its withdrawal. Hailakandi District Development Commissioner Ranajit Kumar Laskar noted the situation remained tense, however, is under control at present. Laskar informed that no new incident has taken place since the curfew was imposed in the area.

Meghalaya imposes curfew

Meanwhile, the Meghalaya government on Sunday clamped a curfew in Shillong banning mobile internet services in at least four districts as people protested and vandalised the capital city and nearby areas during the funeral procession of Cheristerfield Thangkhiew. A vehicle carrying CRPF personnel was also attacked by protesters in the Mawlai area of Shillong during curfew hours on Sunday night, prompting security forces to resort to 'mild force' for dispersing the crowd, officials said in Shillong.

The attack took place hours after unidentified miscreants hurled petrol bombs at the residence of Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma late on Sunday. Notably, Meghalaya Home Minister Lahkmen Rymbui had resigned amid violence in Shillong over the police shooting of the former militant. Following the curfew, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday urged his Meghalaya counterpart Conrad Sangma to ensure the safety of people stranded in the hill state.

IMAGE: PTI