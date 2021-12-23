Assam: Tourists Narrowly Escape Attack By Rhino At Kaziranga National Park; WATCH

On December 22, a tourist group barely escaped being attacked by a one-horned rhinoceros while on a safari in Assam's Kaziranga National Park. In the video, the tourists on a safari in the national park can be seen chased by a full-grown adult rhino. The vigilant driver was able to get the vehicle moving quickly enough to save the tourists' lives. In the video, the rhino can be seen chasing the vehicle for more than two kilometres.

Tourists may be heard yelling "Please drive fast!" as the Rhino approaches the vehicle. However, the group was able to flee. No one in the tourist group was harmed due to the attack. Furthermore, rhinoceros have chased tourist vehicles in Kaziranga National Park on several occasions in the past. However, no injuries have been reported in the incident.

Forest employee killed by Rhino at Kaziranga National Park

A forest service employee was killed by a rhino at the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNPTR) in Assam earlier this year in January. While on night duty at the Siga highland in the Agoratoli range of the national park, Moheshwar Hazarika, a KNPTR game watcher, was attacked by the rhino.

Bikudar Bora, a game watcher, and Anil Kalita, a gardener, were patrolling the Kohora range in March of 2020 when they were ambushed by a rhino. Bora died on the spot from his injuries, but Kalita escaped with minor injuries. Moreover, in one incident that occurred in 2019, a guy entered the main region of Kaziranga National Park in Assam and was badly assaulted by a female Rhino. After being critically injured by a rhino, that man was rushed to the hospital.

KNPTR, a world heritage site and home to the world's biggest population of one-horned rhinos, reopened to tourists on October 21 last year following a seven-month hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic and annual floods. In the three months following its reopening, more than 110,000 tourists visited the park.

Image: RepublicWorld