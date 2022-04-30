Assam: Two hoolock gibbons electrocuted to death, another injured

Hailakandi (Assam), Apr 30 (PTI) Two hoolock gibbons, an endangered ape species, were killed and another was injured after they came in contact with an electric wire near the India-Bangladesh border in Assam's Karimganj district, a forest official said on Saturday.

The incident took place near Mukamatilla border outpost, 40 km from Karimganj town on Friday night.

It is suspected that the gibbons were being smuggled to Bangladesh, but seeing strict BSF vigil, the traffickers left the apes near the border and fled.

Patharkandi Forest Range Officer Manoj Kumar Das said that BSF personnel spotted the three gibbons lying on the ground and in contact with a live wire.

Two gibbons were found dead and the third was injured. It was treated and later released into the wild.

Further investigation is underway, he said.

Hoolock gibbons are generally found in Hoollongapar Gibbon Sanctuary near Jorhat. PTI DG ACD ACD

