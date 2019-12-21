Assam: Unidentified Protestor Set Ablaze BJP MLA Binod Hazarika's House

Group of protestors from various constituencies attacked the house of BJP MLA Binod Hazarika in Dibrugarh, Assam -- setting it ablaze, causing total damage of the house and its properties. MLA Binod while speaking to the media said that people began stone pelting at the house in his presence, then set it ablaze. Despite having armed security force, Binod did not allow the guards to fire at the protestors and waited for police action, he said. The police have found evidence in CCTV cameras and investigation is underway.