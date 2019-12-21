The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Assam: Unidentified Protestor Set Ablaze BJP MLA Binod Hazarika's House

General News

Group of protestors from various constituencies attacked the house of BJP MLA Binod Hazarika in Dibrugarh, and set it ablaze, causing total damage of the house

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

Group of protestors from various constituencies attacked the house of BJP MLA Binod Hazarika in Dibrugarh, Assam -- setting it ablaze, causing total damage of the house and its properties. MLA Binod while speaking to the media said that people began stone pelting at the house in his presence, then set it ablaze. Despite having armed security force, Binod did not allow the guards to fire at the protestors and waited for police action, he said. The police have found evidence in CCTV cameras and investigation is underway. 

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
UPBEAT INDIA LOOK TO END ON A HIGH
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG