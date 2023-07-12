Assam University Proceeds To Verify Alleged Plagiarism In Thesis Of Kerala CM's Advisor

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma sought an explanation from Assam University on the allegation of the plagiarised thesis by Kerala CM's academic advisor. Assam University has begun its official work to look into the alleged plagiarism of the thesis submitted by Ratheesh Kalliyadan titled, "A study on effectiveness of critical pedagogic approach from media education at higher secondary level in Kerala."

Assam University Registrar Pradosh Kiran Nath confirmed to Republic Media Network that he has directed the examination controller to officiate proceedings to ascertain if there is any truth in the allegations, based on the story published by Republic Digital.

The Registrar also confirmed that a letter was also sent to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma's office briefing the status of the controversy and the steps that the university is taking in this direction.

"I have directed the concerned official to contact Mysore University in an official capacity and get access to the thesis submitted by PV Rajesh in their university," he confirmed.

Pradosh Kiran Nath also stated that a special evaluation team will also be set up at Assam University to comprehensively look into both the thesis and check for plagiarism.

"In 2014-15, the university didn't have the technological facility to check for plagiarism software. However, today, things are different. We will do it only through the official channel," the Registrar clarified.

However, the Registrar stated that if the allegations are found to be true, the University will proceed with legal action and also will move to take back the PhD if the thesis does not conform to the UGC-stated guidelines.

Nath pointed out that before 2017, all the scholars, due to lack of plagiarism software had to give an undertaking that it is a bonafide research work in original. The guide had to certify the same. Accordingly, the university awarded the PhD.

"We will do a plagiarism test with a newly-formulated committee formed under the Vice Chancellor and duly examine the matter," he confirmed.

PV Rajesh's Thesis acknowledges Ratheesh Kaliyadan

Republic Digital accessed the full 401-page thesis submitted by Rajesh RV titled "A study of effectiveness of the critical pedagogical approach in social studies at secondary level" submitted in January 2014 with an uncanny similarity in the title. In the acknowledgement section of his thesis, interestingly, Rajesh Thesis acknowledges Ratheesh Kalliyadan for his 'encouragement and prayer', ascertaining that both of them knew each other.

Ratheesh Kaliyadan's guide chooses not to respond

On July 5, Republic Digital wrote an electronic mail to Dr Nagaraj KV, the guide to Ratheesh Kaliyadan in his thesis asking for his response giving all details and links of the two theses submitted. Due to a non-response, the author tried to contact him via phone on July 8 and briefed him about the allegation. The retired professor responded that he will look into the allegations and respond back via email as well as call back via telephone. The author has not received a response from the guide to date.