Assam, UP, Karnataka Announce Schemes For Children Orphaned By COVID-19 After Centre

Noting the grave situation of children in the country who lost their parents or legal guardians to COVID, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the Government of India will run a particularly designed scheme to take care of the COVID orphaned children. The funding for this program will be supported by the PM Cares fund.

Following the announcement, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Karnataka also announced schemes for children who have lost their parents to COVID. The states planned out an extensive program that includes education, marriage, and the overall welfare of these children.

Yogi's approach in safeguarding COVID orphaned children in UP

The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath followed up with his administration's approach to take care of the COVID orphaned children after the big announcement of PM Modi. Under Uttar Pradesh Bal Seva Yojna, Yogi announced that monthly Rs 4,000 will be given out to the caretaker of every child who has lost their parents or legal guardian to the virus. Children below 10 years will be taken care of in the Child Protection Home State situated in Mathura, Lucknow, Agra, Rampur, and Prayagraj.

He further mentioned that girl children will get free education in Kasturba Gandhi Schools in Uttar Pradesh, and the state administration will spend Rs 1 lakh for their marriages. Additionally, the CM informed that important educational gadgets like laptops or tablets will be distributed among the children to aid them to continue their online education.

Assam's Mukhyamantri Sishu Sewa Achoni

Chief Minister of Assam, Shri Himanta Biswa Sharma following the Government of India's announcement, declared Assam State Administration's Mukhyamantri Sishu Sewa Achoni for COVID orphaned children. He said that a monthly stipend of Rs 3,500 will be given out to the extended guardian or caretaker of every child who lost their parents to COVID. Children going under vocational training or education will be provided laptops or tablets to support their online education, added the CM. The Assam administration will also take care of the marriageable girls who lost their parents, the state will spend an amount of Rs 50,000 on their marriages and also give them one tola gold.

Karnataka Government announces relief for children

B. S. Yediyurappa led the Karnataka administration declared its Bal Seva scheme for the welfare of COVID orphaned children in the state following PM Modi`s announcement. The CM stated that Rs 3,500 will be given out to the extended guardians or caretakers of the orphaned children every month as financial assistance. Any child with no guardian at all will be put in State-run Child Care Institutions. The education of the children will also be taken care of and they will be admitted to the Model Residential Schools.

Children who have completed their education till Standard 10 will be eligible to have free laptops or tablets that will support their higher studies. Girls who have attained the age of 21 will get Rs 1 lakh from the State Government for their marriage, higher education, or self-employment. Karnataka Government will also provide mentorship to the children who lost their legal parents for overall development, noted CM Yediyurappa.

Haryana's Bal Seva Yojna

Harayana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, after PM Modi`s announcement of procuring all kinds of support to the COVID orphaned children announced Haryana Bal Seva Yojna. Under the curated scheme for the unfortunate children, the CM decided to give a Rs 2,500 monthly allowance along with an additional annual amount of Rs 12,000 to the orphans. The children who will be taken care of in the orphanage will have a premium of Rs 1,800 transferred to their account every month, this amount will mature after they attain the age of 21. The Haryana Government additionally informed that laptops or tabs are being given out to all the children who have completed their education till Standard 8.