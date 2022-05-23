Assam Violence: Congress Slams Police Over Allegations Of Jihadi Link; 'Will Say Anything'

A day after a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed to probe Jihadi links into the violence that took place in Nagaon's Batadroba in Assam, Congress state president Rana Goswami sought a judicial enquiry, slamming the state police and the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government over the allegation of a Jihadi link.

The Congress state president demanded a judicial enquiry by a sitting High Court judge and slammed the police for bringing in a Jihadi link allegation. He asked as to why the police did not take action if they knew links with Jihadis, further alleging the hands of many involved in the incident. Goswami said, "Police will now say anything to prove their allegations," and slammed action taken by the administration on evicting encroachment.

Assam's Batadroba violence

Assam Police has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the Jihadi links into the violence that rocked Nagaon's Batadroba. After the alleged custodial death of Safiqul Isam, a mob turned violent and vandalised the police station. They later set it on fire and also assaulted police officials. The victim's family claimed that he was allegedly picked up by police when he was on his way to sell fish. So far, 20 people have been detained in connection with the violence. The Batadroba police in charge has also been suspended.

Speaking to Republic TV, Assam DGP GP Singh said that the police is investigating if it was a planned conspiracy. "There was preparation on the part of the arsonist as they came with the inflammable liquids, so that indicates that there were some preparations," DGP Singh said.

"Now, we have to ascertain whether it was for the purpose of destruction of some evidence of crucial importance to somebody or to snatch weapons etc which are already here. We have asked the SIT to investigate whether in the existing cases of the Jihadi elements in Assam which are currently being probed by the state police and Central agencies whether there is a connection with any person who was involved in yesterday's incident," he added.