Assam Violence: Eye-witness Claims Trader Declared Dead In Hospital; 'He Was Intoxicated'

In a massive development in the Assam violence, an eyewitness in the Batadroba incident claimed that the family took the trader from the police station. A mob torched the Batadroba police station claiming that a person allegedly died in police custody. The eyewitness said that the family took the person home and later he was taken to the hospital where he was declared dead.

"On Friday at 7 pm, 3 km away from the police station he fell in an unconscious state. He was intoxicated. At that time, village people gathered. He was brought to the police station in the police station car," the eyewitness said.

He added, "Police behaviour was commendable. Police made him drink lemon water. No mistake of the police. The family took him back home and after that, he was taken to hospital and was declared dead."

#BREAKING | Massive revelation in Assam violence: Eye-witness claims accused was declared dead in hospital.



Assam violence: SIT to probe jihadi links in police station fire

Assam Police has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the Jihadi links into the violence that rocked Nagaon's Batadroba. After the alleged custodial death of Safiqul Isam, a mob turned violent and vandalised the police station. They later set it on fire and also assaulted the cops. The victim's family claimed that he was allegedly picked up by cops when he was on his way to sell fish. So far, 20 people have been detained in connection with the violence. The Batadroba police in charge has also been suspended.

Speaking to Republic TV, Assam DGP GP Singh said that the police is investigating if it is a planned conspiracy. "There was preparation on the part of the arsonist as they came with the inflammable liquids, so that indicates that there were some preparations," DGP Singh said.

"Now, we have to ascertain whether it was for the purpose of destruction of some evidence of crucial importance to somebody or to snatch weapons etc which are already here. We have asked the SIT to investigate whether in the existing cases of the Jihadi elements in Assam which are currently being probed by the state police and Central agencies whether there is a connection with any person who was involved in yesterday's incident," he added.